Technical registration difficulties in certain polling stations caused by worn-out IDs swiftly solved

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Certain problems concerning voter registration are caused in polling stations. All problems concerning technical devices are quickly solves, Central Electoral Commission member Nune Hovhannisyan said at a briefing.

She said that 4000 technical devices are operating at precincts.

“Up to this point, 13 devices have been substituted due to technical reasons. Some problems have also been caused relating to printers. Problems arise relating to identification documents of voters. In many cases, especially in rural areas, registration issues regarding keyboard entry of documents arises. This is also connected with worn out identification documents,” she said.

She said that all cases have been documented and recorded.

The CEC official said that in some cases the fingerprint registration devices fail to read the given print, however all technical issues are being swiftly solved.

2010 polling stations across 13 electoral districts throughout the country have opened as of 08:00, December 9, as the country is electing a new parliament.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are – Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-People’s Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are entitled to vote.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan