Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II votes for country’s stability, peace and progress

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, visited today 14/11 polling station in Etchmiadzin town to vote in the snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

“We have voted with a prayer for our country’s stability, peace and progress in order for our people to live safe, secure and prosperous life, in love and unity. God bless our country and Armenians worldwide”, His Holiness Garegin II told reporters after voting.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan