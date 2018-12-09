‘Today the most successful political figures of the world are the great owners’ – Tsarukyan on decision to participate in elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan says he is participating in the snap parliamentary elections in order to fully use his opportunities for the country’s development, strengthening and the welfare of the people, he told reporters after voting in 29/29 polling station in Arinj, reports Armenpress.

Asked why he made a decision to enter the parliament and engage in politics being as an owner, Tsarukyan said: “Today the most successful political figures of the world are the great owners who neither need position nor money. They love their homeland and want to do something good”, he said and brought the example of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and current US President Donald Trump as successful political figures.

In response to the question whether he considers acting Prime Minister Nikol Psahinyan, who heads the list of My Step bloc, a successful political figure, Tsarukyan said: “The whole people believe and trust him, stand together with him. The rest depends on the economic revolution”.

Gagik Tsarukyan refused to comment on the arrest of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, noting: “All in this country are equal before the law”.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan