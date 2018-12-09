Rule of Law party chairman says voted for Armenia’s development and creation of jobs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Artur Baghdasaryan, chairman of the Rule of Law party, first number of the party’s pre-election list, cast his ballot early morning today in the snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

He told reporters that he has voted for Armenia’s development, innovative programs and creation of jobs.

“Overall, the voting is being held normally, without violations, we wish fair voting to the people”, he said.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan