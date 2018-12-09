Sasna Tsrer party’s MP candidate Varuzhan Avetisyan says he has voted for sovereign, powerful Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Sasna Tsrer party’s MP candidate Varuzhan Avetisyan cast his ballot early morning today in the snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress. He told reporters that he has voted for sovereign, powerful Armenia.

“I think these preconditions exist, and we all must take actions to turn them into reality. I trust our people”, he said, calling on the voters to be active and participate in the voting.

Chair of the commission of 10/49 polling station Tamara Ishkhanyan told reporters that the polling station opened at 08:00. “There was no technical problem. All devices were checked and there is no problem yet. 1909 voters can vote in this polling station”, she said.

There are no international observers at this polling station.

