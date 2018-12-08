Armenian, Spanish FMs discuss broad range of bilateral cooperation issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Josep Borrell Fontelles held a meeting within the framework of the 25th ministerial council of the OSCE in Milan, Italy.

During the meeting a broad circle of agenda issues of bilateral cooperation was discussed, the ministry said.

Both sides attached importance to holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries and organizing high level mutual visits.

Mnatsakanyan and Borrell expressed readiness to boost the Armenian-Spanish cooperation through joint efforts, and pointed out the commercial, energy and infrastructure sectors as priority directions.

In the context of enriching the bilateral agenda, the sides attached importance to the creative education and high tech sector and implementing exchange of experience.

The Armenian-EU partnership was also addressed.

Mnatsakanyan stressed the importance of CEPA in terms of developing bilateral and multilateral relations with EU members. He also said that CEPA is an important tool for boosting the reforms process in Armenia.

The Armenian FM addressed the latest developments in the country and stressed the Armenian government’s commitment for ensuring an international-standard electoral process.

Mnatsakanyan also briefed his Spanish counterpart on Armenia’s stance and approach regarding the NK conflict settlement, noting that Artsakh’s security and status are priorities for Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan