Armenian Ambassador received by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden in farewell audience

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Upon completion of his diplomatic assignment, Ambassador of Armenia to Sweden Artak Apitonian has been received by His Majesty Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden in a farewell audience, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Ambassador Apitonian presented to His Majesty the progress registered in Armenian-Swedish relations since the establishment of diplomatic missions in two countries, the establishment of regular political dialogue has been set up on the governmental and parliamentary levels, a growth has been recorded in trade turnover as well as in educational and cultural exchanges. Ambassador also conveyed his gratitude to the authorities of Sweden for the years of assistance in the reform processes implemented in Armenia as well as for the support to the activities and initiatives of the Embassy.

His Majesty Carl XVI Gustaf attached great importance to the steady development of amicable cooperation between Sweden and Armenia. He extended his gratitude to Ambassador Apitonian for his contribution to the promotion of Swedish-Armenian relations during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors.