Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

Missing Person Alert: YPD search for 53-year-old man


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department (YPD) is searching for Grigor Mkrtchyan, a 53 year old citizen of the Armenian capital who is reported missing.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the man is requested to contact police by dialing 102, or 010 42-02-02, or 911.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration