Requiem served in honor of 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Bishop Mikayel Ajapahyan, Primate of the Diocese of Shirak of the Armenian Apostolic Church, served a requiem in honor of the 1988 earthquake victims at the Holy Saviour’s Church (Amenaprkich) in Gyumri.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Cabinet members and other officials attended the mass.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan