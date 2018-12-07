Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

Requiem served in honor of 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Bishop Mikayel Ajapahyan, Primate of the Diocese of Shirak of the Armenian Apostolic Church, served a requiem in honor of the 1988 earthquake victims at the Holy Saviour’s Church (Amenaprkich) in Gyumri.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Cabinet members and other officials attended the mass.

