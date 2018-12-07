Kansas-Armenia cooperation already 15 years old

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the delegations of Armenia’s emergency situations ministry and the Kansas National Guard, USA, led by Adjutant General, Major-General Lee Tafanelli was held today on the sidelines of the regional simulation training of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Spitak earthquake, the Armenian ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Deputy minister of emergency situations Ara Nazaryan said Armenia views the Kansas delegation’s visit as a continuation of the assistance provided by the US to the Armenian people during the 1988 Spitak devastating earthquake.

“This year we mark the 15th anniversary of the cooperation between the Kansas National Guard, USA, and the ministry of emergency situations. Although the agreement was signed in 2010, but de facto it started in 2003. It’s a whole life. Thanks to a productive cooperation we had an opportunity to develop the capacities of our regional search and rescue services”, Ara Nazaryan said.

Lee Tafanelli thanked for the invitation and the opportunity to attend the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the earthquake.

“It’s very important for us to always remember the innocent victims. But it is also very important to reach the point so that similar tragedies will never take place during such natural disasters”, Lee Tafanelli said.

He said they are looking forward to the trainings next year aimed at reducing the risk of disasters which will be held in Syunik province. “One of the sectors, in which we expect active cooperation, is the fight against forest fires. We have a special team which participated in the anti-forest fire operations. They will also participate in the upcoming exercises in Syunik”, he said.

In his turn deputy minister Ara Nazaryan thanked the delegation for declaring December 7 as a remembrance day for Spitak earthquake innocent victims in Kansas, as well as the decision on declaring December 5 as a Kansas-Armenia cooperation day.

At the end of the meeting Ara Nazaryan awarded Lee Tafanelli with the ministry medal “Cooperation for Salvation”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan