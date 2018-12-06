German media refers to Armenia as country with deep cognac and wine making traditions, great ambitions in IT

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. German Sueddeutsche daily newspaper published an expanded article on December 1 about wine and cognac making in Armenia.

ARMENPRESS reports the article notes that according to archeologists nearly 6 thousand years ago people were engaged in wine making in the area of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province. The wine jars discovered in a cave near Arpa River by Armenian and U.S. scientists in 2007 were used 4100-4000 BC. This is believed to be the oldest winery in the world.

Armenia is also known for its cognac. There are two old cognac making factories in Yerevan – Ararat and Noy. The grapes used for cognac production is mainly grown in Ararat valley, where Noah planted grapes after the global flood. The grapes here are very sweet. The taste of the Armenian cognac varies from the French cognac. Its key export direction is Russia.

German Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper published an expanded article on December 2 about the IT sector in Armenia. Noting that Armenia is a landlocked country in a tense region with a few export products, the author emphasizes that Armenia has great ambitions and plans in IT sector. The article speaks about Tumo center for creative technologies, where 14 thousand Armenian young people get free education. The subjects offered include programming, robotics, web design, game development and machine learning.

During her visit to South Caucasus German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited this center and was impressed by it. All the visitors to Tumo find that this center is exemplary and it should be “exported”. In Paris a similar center has already been opened, while it’s planned to open such centers in Tirana and Moscow. Merkel has discussed the issue of opening a similar center in Germany with Dorothee Bär, German Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI).

Start-ups in Armenia are exempted from taxes in the 1st 5 years of activity.

