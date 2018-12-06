Anna Hakobyan tells Al-Jazeera about Armenia’s velvet revolution

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, gave an interview to Al-Jazeera on December 6, which prepares a documentary film about the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia in spring.

ARMENPRESS reports during the interview Anna Hakobyan told about her emotions, fears and confidence that this time the struggle of the people will end with victory. Anna Hakobyan noted that from the first days she believed in the victory of his husband Nikol Pashinyan, and during the days of the revolution she heard a speech of Pashinyan, understanding that it’s a crucial moment and there is no way back.

Al Jazeera’s documentary film will be aired in January, 2019.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan