Next sitting of Eurasian Supreme Economic Council to take place in Kazakhstan


PETERSBURG, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The next sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place May 2019 in Astana, Kazakhstan, Eurasian Economic Commission Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan said during the ongoing sitting of the structure in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is taking part in the session.

Armenia will assume the EEU presidency in 2019.

