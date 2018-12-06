Government’s task is to transform political revolution into economic revolution - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Number of people visiting Armenia is greater after the recent peaceful, velvet revolution, than that of those leaving the country, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the Armenian community representatives in St. Petersburg, reports Armenpress.

“I am happy to announce that after the recent peaceful, velvet revolution the number of people visiting Armenia is greater than that of those leaving the country. I think this is one of the key achievements of the revolution. In the next 20 years we have a task to double the number of our population, firstly through an economic development”, he said.

Pashinyan stated that the government’s task is to transform the political revolution into an economic revolution, and today the ongoing processes in Armenia show that this is possible.

Nikol Pashinyan added that the government has hopes with the investment programs of the Diaspora in this regard. “What is planned for now, if it turns into a reality in 2019, the economic image of our country will be different. And therefore we will take concrete actions on the way of becoming an industrial country. I hope today’s Armenia encourages you as well”, he said.

In response a lot of representatives of the Armenian community stated that they are greatly excited over the ongoing processes in the homeland and are planning to return to Armenia aimed at implementing different investment programs. In this context they presented the problems in connection with the exports from Armenia to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan