President Armen Sarkissian visits Green Food LLC

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Green Food LLC in Artik region during his working visit to Shirak province, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

By the use of latest technologies in accordance with the international standards the company has established 3 hectares of greenhouse economy which is engaged in production of ecologically clean strawberries.

President Sarkissian toured the company’s greenhouses, got acquainted with the production technologies and products, as well as talked to the workers.

The company executives said some part of strawberry is sold in the domestic market, but most of it is being exported, their product has a great demand thanks to high taste qualities and durability.

They also noted that they plan to expand their activities and discussed their program approaches directed for this purpose together with the President.

Armen Sarkissian attached importance to establishment of such productions in the provinces which helps to improve the socio-economic situation and create new jobs in the provinces.