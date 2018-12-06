Government grants import privileges to civilian helicopter company

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government has granted LLC Armenian Helicopters customs duty exemption privileges for importing equipment and other materials.

The decision was made during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The imported equipment is one passenger helicopter that will be used in the small aviation sector. The company has already made 1 billion 550 million drams investments, and it plans to make an additional 271 million 400 thousand drams investments,” caretaker minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan said.

