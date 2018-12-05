These elections will be decisive for Armenia during upcoming 5 years and thereafter - Vigen Sargsyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. This Sunday we will make a choice which will be decisive for Armenia during the upcoming 5 years and thereafter, ARMENPRESS reports 1st number of the electoral list of the Republican Party of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said during the grand pre-electoral debate on Public TV.

“The policy of the authorities to divide the public into black and white is nothing else but searching and creating internal enemies and means to strangle dissent”, he said.

Sargsyan noted that Pashinyan heads to elections not with a political team, but a list of candidates formed according to the principle of personal devotion.

“The atmosphere of pluralism, freedom of speech has been poisoned in our country and will be worsened if we do not prevent it. The freedom of courts and justice is under threat and will be totally demolished if we do not prevent it on December 9. The economy sinks and we will appear in crisis if we do not prevent it.

December 9 is not a day when people will have to choose between the old and new authorities. December 9 is the day that will decide through the vote of each citizen if Armenia will turn into a dictatorship of one person or will pass to a complicated but balanced system”, Vigen Sarsgayn concluded.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan