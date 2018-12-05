Armenian Ambassador meets with Dutch PM’s advisor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Netherlands Tigran Balayan on December 4 met with David van Weel, Dutch Prime Minister’s foreign policy and defense advisor, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Armenian Ambassador, David van Weel said the Armenian-Dutch relations are of friendly nature and have a tendency to further develop.

In his turn Ambassador Balayan thanked for the reception and stated that Armenia and Netherlands have an experience of effective mutual cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats, and one of the key goals of his mission is to boost the commercial ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Balayan introduced the official on the ongoing developments in Armenia since the recent velvet revolution, the efforts of the authorities aimed at strengthening the democratic institutions and civil society, the fight against corruption, as well as the steps for providing equal economic opportunities. Tigran Balayan said the current government is inclined to hold the upcoming parliamentary elections in accordance with the highest international standards, and thanked in this context for sending Dutch observers to Armenia to follow the election process.

During the meeting the officials also exchanged views on expanding the political and economic cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands. They also touched upon a number of issues of international agenda.

