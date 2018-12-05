Armenian President extends condolences on passing of Russian writer Andrei Bitov

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences on the death of famous Russian writer, honorary citizen of Yerevan, Andrei Bitov, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia has lost one of its loyal, reliable and dedicated friends. Andrei Bitov was really enjoying the sincere respect and love of the Armenian people.

I extend condolences to Andrei Bitov’s family members and relatives, readers and fans of his talent.

He has passed away, but his books, which give friendship, love and kindness to the people, stay with us”, the letter reads.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan