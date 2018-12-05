Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 December

Armenia, Mongolia abolish visa requirements for diplomatic, official passport holders


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Mongolia will abolish visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders, reports Armenpress.

The draft decision on approving the respective agreement is included in the Armenian government’s December 6 session agenda.

The agreement aims to promote, facilitate and encourage the visits of officials of the sides by abolishing visa requirements for persons holding diplomatic and official valid passports.

