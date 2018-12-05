Sasna Tsrer runs for parliament to bring “dignity, security and jobs”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party campaigned in the provinces of Vayots Dzor and Syunik today ahead of the general election.

Party members and candidates for parliament, accompanied by Jirayr Sefilian and Ara Papyan, visited Agarak and Meghri, where they were greeted with bread and salt – the traditional welcome ceremony.

Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) will also visit the towns of Kajaran, Kapan, Goris, Sisian, Vayk and Yeghegnadzor.

Candidate for parliament Ara Papyan called on voters to cast ballots for the party and candidate who they trust and whose past and work they are familiar with.

“Our party is a new one, but all members started working and fighting for their country many years ago”, he said. Papyan said Sasna Tsrer are running for parliament to bring “dignity, security, and jobs”.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tendered a tactical resignation on October 16 in a maneuver to trigger the process of dissolving the parliament.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still held most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

The parliament was dissolved by virtue of law on November 1. On the same day, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed an order on calling early general election on December 9.

The incumbent parliament functions until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new Cabinet is formed after the election.

The campaigning period kicked off November 26 with 11 political parties and blocs running for parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan