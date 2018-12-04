Decision of Court of Appeal on Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure to be published December 7

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The decision of the Court of Appeal on Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure will be published on December 7, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the lawyers team of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

“The decision of the Court of Appeal over the complaint against the decision of the Court of 1st instance of choosing pre-trail detention as a preventive measure for 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will be published on December 7 at 4:00 pm.

The examination of the complaint of the defendants at the Criminal Court of Appeal ended a while ago and the court left for the conference room”, reads the post.

Former President Robert Kocharyan is accused of overturning the Constitutional Order of Armenia on March 1, 2008.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan