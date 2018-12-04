Speaker of Parliament offers condolences to families of pilots killed in military SU-25 aircraft crash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan sent a letter of condolences to the families of pilots killed in a military SU-25 aircraft crash, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“I am deeply shocked by the news about the crash of SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces and the death of military pilots - Lt. Colonel Armen Babayan and Major Movses Manukyan.

I am confident that the discovery of the causes of the crash will enable to rule out the repetition of similar tragedy in the future, and the incident will in no way affect the combat spirit of the staff of the Armed Forces.

At this moment of loss I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the killed pilots, share their grief and wish tenacity”, the Speaker said in the letter.

On December 4 a military SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces disappeared from radars while conducting a training flight. Later the plane has been found in the mountains based on the search operations. Two pilots have been killed in the crash. Investigation has been launched to clarify the causes of the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan