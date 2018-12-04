These boots are made for….FIGHTING: Armenian Army gets new top-level combat boots

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Army gear will soon be re-equipped with top level standard issue Armenian-made combat boots.

“The boots are durable and have been tested for months in different weather conditions before mass production. These are certainly the best boots since the establishment of the Armenian Army,” the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that modern technologies and top quality materials are used in the production.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan