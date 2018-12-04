Former state property official arrested in suspicion of fraud

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A former deputy director of the Department of State Property Management, a body under the Government, has been arrested in suspicion of misconduct and fraud.

The general prosecution said that the former official is suspected in filing false data and alienating state property to a private company for less money than its actual market value. A 1881 square meter water canal with an additional 0,1968 hectares of land, was alienated to the company for 22.695.306 drams, when its actual market value is 244.600.000 drams.

The criminal case was launched back in October.

The investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan