Armenian military training aircraft disappears from radars, search and rescue operations underway

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Ground control has lost contact with a military SU-25 aircraft that was conducting a scheduled training flight.

Contact was lost around 10:20, December 4, the defense ministry said.

The aircraft took off from the Gyumri airport at 10:06.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

No further details were immediately available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan