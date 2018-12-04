Armenian military training aircraft disappears from radars, search and rescue operations underway
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Ground control has lost contact with a military SU-25 aircraft that was conducting a scheduled training flight.
Contact was lost around 10:20, December 4, the defense ministry said.
The aircraft took off from the Gyumri airport at 10:06.
Search and rescue operations are underway.
No further details were immediately available.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
