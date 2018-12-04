UN Security Council to discuss Iran missile tests at request of France and UK

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council will hold closed-door consultations at the request of France and the UK over the recent missile tests by Iran, the representative of France told TASS.

On December 1 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tehran has violated the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by testing ballistic missiles. In response an official representative of the Iranian armed forces announced that Iran will continue the missile tests aimed at strengthening its defense.

