57-year-old cleaning lady battered to death in Gyumri
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A 57-year old woman has been battered to death in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, the general prosecution said.
It said that the woman was a cleaning lady, without specifying where she worked.
She died while being transported to a hospital, the general prosecution said.
A criminal case has been launched into the incident.
Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the suspect.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:24 Armenia, Artsakh discuss agricultural cooperation
- 13:19 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Lazaryan Club representatives
- 13:16 Armenian Armed Forces remain in control of strategic initiative at Nakhijevan border section, says Pashinyan
- 13:14 Acting PM says foreign debt can be taken for reservoir construction
- 13:08 Lusavor Armenia Party seeks to revise community consolidation program
- 13:02 Agricultural goods export volumes increase by 32 mln USD: Pashinyan’s government plans to increase this figure
- 12:53 Candidates for parliament speak about economic plans very little in campaigning, says Avinyan
- 12:45 Pashinyan doesn’t rule out introduction of some mechanisms of transitional justice for return of money stolen from state
- 12:30 Around 400 arrested, scores injured as France deploys backup police forces into Paris to tackle Yellow Vest protests
- 12:25 Acting deputy PM says he hasn’t heard hate speech by any political force during pre-election campaign
- 12:20 57-year-old cleaning lady battered to death in Gyumri
- 12:19 Speaker receives prosecutor’s request to strip Republican lawmaker of immunity for criminal proceedings in major bribery case
- 12:04 Armenia’s acting foreign minister, Azerbaijan’s FM to meet in Milan on December 5
- 11:50 OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 11:47 Court hearing into Kocharyan’s release resumes
- 11:45 ‘No unprincipled compromise in anti-corruption combat’ – Pashinyan on bribery probe into lawmaker
- 11:32 Iran’s FM calls ‘surrealism’ the US policy
- 11:03 Qatar to withdraw from OPEC
- 11:01 Ombudsman of Armenia issues statement on International Day of Disabled Persons
- 10:46 Armenian healthcare ministry to introduce air ambulance service
- 10:35 Armenian caretaker FM to attend Resolute Support ministerial session in Brussels
- 10:35 Senior Taliban commander killed in US airstrike
- 10:24 Nigeria’s President denies dying and being replaced by lookalike
- 10:12 China agrees to reduce tariffs on cars imported from US – Trump
- 10:03 At least 25 injured as 22 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, US
- 09:58 Prosecutor General requests parliament to strip MP Aram Harutyunyan of immunity for criminal proceedings in suspected 14,000,000 dollar bribery case
- 09:56 Arab coalition to facilitate evacuation of 50 wounded Houthi militants in Yemen
- 09:47 Kim Jong-un might visit South Korea until yearend
- 12.02-21:45 Putin recommends Pashinyan to postpone planned December 6 CSTO summit
- 12.02-20:57 Armenian President congratulates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on UAE National Day
- 12.02-20:43 Sarkissian congratulates Sheikh Khalifa on UAE National Day
- 12.02-17:36 Pashinyan seeks boosting defense industry
- 12.02-16:35 Putin, Erdogan agree on steps in Syria’s Idlib demilitarized zone
- 12.02-15:26 On-duty soldier found shot dead in unknown circumstances
- 12.02-15:00 Government won’t spare funds for top level environmental probe in Amulsar – Pashinyan
17:42, 11.27.2018
Viewed 2035 times Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
21:24, 11.30.2018
Viewed 1999 times Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
20:50, 11.29.2018
Viewed 1941 times President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected Georgian President
15:49, 11.30.2018
Viewed 1889 times Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
14:45, 12.01.2018
Viewed 1858 times 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan