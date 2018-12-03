Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

57-year-old cleaning lady battered to death in Gyumri


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A 57-year old woman has been battered to death in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, the general prosecution said.

It said that the woman was a cleaning lady, without specifying where she worked.

She died while being transported to a hospital, the general prosecution said.

A criminal case has been launched into the incident.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the suspect.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




