Corruption eliminated in traffic police, says Police Chief Osipyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Corruption has been eliminated in the traffic police system. Any police officer, who will take a bribe, will be strongly punished, Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan said during the session of the Public Council adjacent to him, reports Armenpress.

“The prime minister put a task before me to eliminate corruption. And the largest corruption was in the traffic police. And it really has been eliminated. I have received some reports that a traffic policeman has taken a bribe. I assure you that there is no such thing, there is no bribe anymore”, Osipyan said.

At the same time he didn’t rule out that a police officer will try to take a bribe. Osipyan said perhaps he may succeed one-two times, but the third attempt will fail, as the incident will be disclosed.

The Police Chief said there are also shortcomings, but the traffic police really operate. “Our people just want to see great changes in a short period of time. We learn based on our mistakes”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan