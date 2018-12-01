Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria in Argentina
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Buenos Aires on December 2, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
The meeting will focus on the Syrian issue.
The two presidents arrived in Argentina to participate in the G20 summit.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
