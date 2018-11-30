President of Artsakh receives group of teachers of Stepanakert's music school after Komitas

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Asrtakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today received a group of teachers of the Stepanakert's music school after Komitas led by the school's director Arthur Petrosyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Bako Sahakyan congratulated the staff members on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the school foundation and conferred honorary title of Honored Culture Worker of the Artsakh Republic to a group of teachers for substantial contribution to the music education of the younger generation.

Artsakh Republic minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan and other officials attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan