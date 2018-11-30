Artsakh’s president orders regular winter conscription for 2019

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has ordered the military to commence the regular winter conscription process.

“According to the decree in January 2019 male citizens of the Artsakh Republic to become 18 years old until December 31, 2018 inclusive, as well as those citizens whose draft deferment has been expired until December 31, 2018 inclusive will be called up to mandatory military service.

In compliance with the decree in January 2019 servicemen who have completed their mandatory military service will be demobilized from the army”, Sahakyan’s office said in a press release.

