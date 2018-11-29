Im Kayl (My Step), Lusavor Hayastan (Bright Armenia) highlight gender equality

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Im Kayl (My Step) bloc attaches importance to maintaining the principle of gender equality.

Candidate for parliament from My Step Gayane Abrahamyan told a press conference today that women’s rights issues are multi-layered, and this issue won’t be solved only by granting quotas.

“First of all the stereotypes in the society must be brought down and the issues concerning gender equality must be raised in educational institutions itself,” she said.

She said that gender equality principle is the main ideological basis of their bloc, on which future programs will be built.

Candidate for parliament Anna Kostanyan from Lusavor Hayastan (Bright Armenia) party, in turn, said that the women’s rights topic requires massive and in-depth studies. “If I [get elected] to parliament, I will be coherent in designing and revising the thesis of the women’s rights protection law,” she said.

The number of women running for parliament in the proportional lists of candidates is 32,4% this year. In 2017, the number was 29,5%.

From 1326 district candidates in 13 electoral districts 33,8% are women.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan