New investment program being implemented in paper products industry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government freed the Edgar Partners from customs fee which is operating in the processing industry field, reports Armenpress.

The company will use the imported products in paper production and printing sector.

384 million 500.000 AMD investment has already been made during 2016-2018, and nearly 450 million AMD will be invested by the end of 2020. 5 jobs were created, but there are plans to create 7-10 more with 80.000 average salary within the framework of the investment program.

The overall annual production volume will comprise 950 million AMD.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan