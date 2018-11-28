Authorities send 20 inquiries to foreign countries to discover illegal offshore assets of ex- government officials, millions in embezzled funds already recovered - SIS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A number of criminal cases on illicit enrichment, false asset declaration and money laundering committed by ex-government officials are under investigation at the Special Investigative Service (SIS), SIS director Sasun Khachatryan told reporters today.

He said they’ve sent 20 investigative inquiries to other countries for discovering offshore assets of the suspects.

“As of this moment, material damages totaling 139,000,000 drams have been recovered under the criminal cases”, he said, adding that 14,685,000 dollars, 221,000 Euros and 219,300,000 drams have been frozen. He added that more than 300 units of real estate assets are also frozen.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan