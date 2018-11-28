“30 years later” festival dedicated to memory of Spitak earthquake victims to be held in Gyumri

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Gyumri branch of the Yerevan State Conservatory, an international festival titled “30 years later” dedicated to the memory of the victims of the 1988 devastating earthquake will launch on December 1, reports Armenpress.

Famous musicians, artists from around the world will arrive in Gyumri to attend the festival.

An international scientific-conference “Armenia’s combining role in the global space” will be held which will be attended by renowned scientists and artists.

Concerts, master classes, round-tables are also scheduled with the participation of teaches, politicians, historians, writers and etc.

