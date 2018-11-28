Trump may cancel G20 meeting with Putin over Ukraine

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said he may cancel the upcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Argentina due to the situation in the Kerch Strait, TASS reports.

“That will be very determinative”, Trump said in an interview to The Washington Post. “Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting… I don’t like that aggression. I don’t want that aggression at all”.

Trump said he was awaiting a "full report" on the incident from his national security team.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said earlier in the day that during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, the two leaders would discuss the entire range of bilateral issues, including arms control.

On November 25, three Ukrainian warships en route from Odessa in the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov illegally crossed Russia’s state border, entered Russia’s territorial waters and started performing dangerous maneuvers.

Despite repeated warnings and demands to stop, the Ukrainian vessels continued their way, forcing Russia to use weapons. The three Ukrainian ships were detained in the Black Sea and taken to the port of Kerch. Three Ukrainian servicemen were slightly wounded and received medical assistance, and their lives are out of danger. A criminal case has been launched over the violation of Russia’s state border.