2nd annual Management and Leadership Forum held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd annual Management and Leadership Forum was held in Yerevan aimed at boosting creative sectors, reports Armenpress.

The Forum has been organized by the IAB International Academy of Business with the support of the British Embassy and the British Council in Armenia.

The Forum also aims at contributing to the development of cooperation between practical specialists and academic community in the fields of management and leadership.

Acting minister of economic development and investments of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan told reporters that the event enables to transform management skills taking into consideration the best practice. “It’s very important and a good opportunity for us to have managers who are familiar with the latest management technologies”, the acting minister said, adding that today Armenia lacks qualified managers.

IAB International Academy of Business founding director Araksya Martirosyan said there are numerous challenges facing the management and the leadership especially in creative sectors. “Our mission is to provide young specialists, who already passed a path or are on the path to professional development, with an internationally-recognized educational and experience sharing platform. It will enable to raise the competitiveness of the creative sectors”, Martirosyan said.

UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth said Armenia has respective talents in this sphere. “Armenia must be able to “export” its capacities in this field. I believe that these abilities can turn into a very successful business in this creative environment. We want to share our experience with Armenia”, she said.

The 2nd annual Management and Leadership Forum was attended by nearly 200 specialists, 15 local and international experts and lecturers who represent different creative areas, such as advertising and marketing, architecture, arts, TV, design and etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan