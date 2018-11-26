Russia no longer concerned about possible sanctions due to situation over Kerch Strait – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Russia is no longer concerned over the new possible sanctions due to the situation over the Kerch Strait incident, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Moscow, TASS reported.

“We stopped being concerned about it a long time ago. Clearly, sanctions are always a bad thing but we have difficulties commenting on a policy calling for sanctions on a country whose sovereignty was violated in an incident such as yesterday’s. We can hardly be expected to influence people obsessed with only one idea - to search for new excuses to exert pressure on Russia”, Lavrov said.

“It definitely was a provocation. Key international law provisions have been violated, particularly maritime law and general international law, including the UN Charter”, the Russian FM noted.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), on Sunday morning, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters on Sunday night. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters. Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance.A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident.



