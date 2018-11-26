President Sarkissian signs law adopted by Parliament
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed the law adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The law concerns ratifying “Public Efficiency and Financial Markets Program (Subprogram 2)” loan agreement signed between Armenia and the Asian Development Bank on November 9, 2018.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
