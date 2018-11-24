38 km section of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia highway to open in December

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The opening of the 38 km section of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia interstate highway will take place this December, ARMENPRESS reports acting Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan told the reporters.

According to him, three tunnels and 3 bridges will be part of the new highway. “Modernized and well-illuminated comfortable roads have been constructed”, the acting minister said, adding that the construction of the other 50 km section kicked off in May, which will be completed by the end of 2020.

As refers to the Bagratashen bridge, Hakob Arshakyan said that there is an investment project for that. “Instead of the existing one narrow bridge 2 new bridges are under construction. The works will be completed in 2020”, he added.

