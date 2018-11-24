New TV, household items and textile productions to be established – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is convinced that the public should expect an economic revolution after December 9, Pashinyan told the reporters about this during his rally in Yerevan.

Referring to his announcement in Aragatsotn Province about expecting investments of nearly 500 million USD, Pashinyan said, “If everything goes on smoothly, and I am sure everything will go on smoothly, you will see the investments. “They are in process and we make all efforts to make them real. Some works are already done and it seems everything becomes serious”, ARMENPRESS reports the acting PM saying.

According to him, a production of household items will be established in Merdzavan. “We hope that the Armenian brand of TV-sets and household items will be a success. A new textile factory will open in Shirak Province. There is an unprecedented activity in the real estate market. If this tendencies continue, a new upsurge in the spheres of construction, textile and production will be take place”, Pashinyan said, expressing confidence that the economy of Armenia will enter the revolutionary stage.

According to him, broad economic opportunities have emerged for the citizens of Armenia and urged all the citizens to make a benefit from that. “Next year we will adopt a new Tax Code by which new, fair and equal conditions will be created for micro, small, medium and large businesses. We say “get rich and make others rich”. We will encourage the people to overcome the atmosphere of desperation”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan