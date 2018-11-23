President Sarkissian awards diplomats with significant contribution to organization of Francophonie summit and medalists of world weightlifting championship  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Weightlifter Simon Martisrosyan has been awarded with second-degree Order for “Services to the Motherland” by Presidential decree for his glorious victory in the World Weightlifting Championships and strengthening Armenia’s international reputation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, another weightlifter Gor Minasyan has been awarded with “Gratitude Medal”.

By another Presidential decree Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan (appointed after the Francophonie summit), Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahagn Melikyan, Head of the State Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Levon Minasyan have been awarded with second-degree Order for “Services to the Motherland”.

The solemn ceremony of handing the awards took place at the Presidential Residence today.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan