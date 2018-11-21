Armenia is China’s friendly partner in the region: Conference on 40th anniversary of Chinese reforms and opening-up held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. China views Armenia a friendly partner in the region and sees prospect to develop economic relations with Armenia in the fields of infrastructures, information technologies and high technologies, Tian Erlong – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia, told reporters before the launch of an international scientific conference dedicated to the 40th anniversary of China’s reforms and opening-up on November 21, reports Armenpress. He said currently Armenia and China have very good relations.

“China is an economic superpower, and more than 130 countries consider our country as the number one partner. We are interested in all countries without any exception. In this case we view Armenia as our friendly partner in the region. We see the development of relations with Armenia in the areas of infrastructures, IT and high technologies”, the Chinese Ambassador said.

He said this year China celebrates 40th anniversary of its reforms and opening-up policy and this event is very important for their country as it has changed China’s development path.

“I think today’s conference touches upon relevant issues. First of all, we are interested in how Armenia sees China’s reforms policy and what are the prospects in the context of conducting future reforms policy in the Armenian-Chinese relations. But at the same time we think that if that policy is successfully implemented in China, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it must be successfully implemented in other countries. Therefore, we draw the attention of other countries on our experience, but do not force them to implement it”, he noted.

The conference participants touched upon wide range of political, historic, economic and cultural issues.

The event was attended by Armenia’s government and parliament members, representatives of several embassies, as well as experts from Armenia and other countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan