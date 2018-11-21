Eurasian Economic Union to have its own jewelry brand
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission will carry out a number of discussions with participants of the market and state bodies of EEU member states on creating a Eurasian Jewelry Brand, Chairman of the Board of the commission Tigran Sargsyan said.
The idea was first introduced at the Eurasian Week Forum, and businesses have endorsed the initiative.
The project is expected to be realized through public sector-private sector partnership.
The commission plans to set up a specialized bureau where industrial representatives from EEU countries will be represented.
“The Eurasian Economic Commission has developed a roadmap which will be confirmed after works with representatives of businesses and state bodies,” Sargsyan said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- “Book of Lamentations” by Gregory of Narek already available in Latvian
The presentation of Latvian version of “Book of Lamentations” by Armenian monk, poet, mystical philosopher, theologian Gregory of Narek was held in Riga, Latvia on April 4.
- Russia concerned over events in Armenia, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Russia is worried over political turbulence in neighboring countries but is confident in due security level at its borders, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on July 18.
- Agreement to supply weaponry to Armenia from Russia on Cabinet’s agenda
During the meeting on April 7 with Dmitry Medvedev in Yerevan, Hovik Abrahamyan proposed Medvedev to instruct “Rosoboronexport” to accelerate the signing of agreement on supplying weaponry to Armenia
- Kerry: Russia and U.S ready to completely give up nuclear weapons
John Kerry made this statement during the G7 meeting in Hiroshima
- Tamar Kaprelian named Eurovision’s Next Top Model 2015
Tamar Kaprelian, one of the six members of Genealogy band representing Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015, has won Wiwibloggs’ search for Eurovision’s Next Top Model 2015.