Eurasian Economic Union to have its own jewelry brand

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission will carry out a number of discussions with participants of the market and state bodies of EEU member states on creating a Eurasian Jewelry Brand, Chairman of the Board of the commission Tigran Sargsyan said.

The idea was first introduced at the Eurasian Week Forum, and businesses have endorsed the initiative.

The project is expected to be realized through public sector-private sector partnership.

The commission plans to set up a specialized bureau where industrial representatives from EEU countries will be represented.

“The Eurasian Economic Commission has developed a roadmap which will be confirmed after works with representatives of businesses and state bodies,” Sargsyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan