‘If necessary Armen Sarkissian uses his experience and personal ties to contribute to solving foreign policy issues’ – comment on media reports

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The department of Public Relations of the Armenian Presidential staff commented on some media reports according which the President of Armenia should interfere in the current situation over the position of the CSTO Secretary General.

Armenpress presents the full statement of the PR department:

“Recently opinions are voiced in some media outlets about the necessity of interference of the President of the Republic in the current situation around the position of the CSTO Secretary General. The President of the Republic carries out his activity within the powers and functions vested in him by the Constitution. According to the same document, conducting foreign policy is entrusted to the government of Armenia.

Nevertheless, President Armen Sarkissian uses his experience and personal ties to contribute to solving the foreign policy issues if necessary. And this necessity is formed through the discussions between the President and the Prime Minister”.

On November 2 Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed from the position of the CSTO Secretary General after Armenia applied to the CSTO member states to launch the process of recalling him as criminal case was filed against Khachaturov over the 2008 March 1 unrest in Yerevan.





