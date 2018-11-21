European Stocks - 20-11-18

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 20 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of german DAX down by 1.58% to 11066.41 points, french CAC 40 down by 1.21% to 4924.89 points, british FTSE down by 0.76% to 6947.92 points, and russian RTSI down by 1.66% to 1116.85 points.

The German Stock Index is a total return index of 30 selected German blue chip stocks traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The equities use free float shares in the index calculation. The DAX has a base value of 1,000 as of December 31, 1987. As of June 18, 1999 only XETRA equity prices are used to calculate all DAX indices.

The CAC 40 (Cotation Assistée en Continu) is a benchmark French stock market index. The index represents a capitalization-weighted measure of the 40 most significant values among the 100 highest market caps on the Euronext Paris (formerly the Paris Bourse).

The FTSE UK Index Series is designed to represent the performance of UK companies, providing market participants with a comprehensive and complementary set of indices that measure the performance of all capital and industry segments of the UK equity market.

RTS Index is cap-weighted composite index calculated based on prices of the 50 most liquid Russian stocks of the largest and dynamically developing Russian issuers presented on the Moscow Exchange. RTS Index was launched on September 1, 1995 at base value 100. The Index is calculated in real time by Moscow Exchange in US dollars and disseminated by the S&P Dow Jones Indices.