Resolute Support Mission Deputy Commander hails ‘unprecedented training’ of Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker defense minister Davit Tonoyan had a meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan with General Salvatore Camporeale, the Resolute Support Deputy Commander.

“The Italian general briefed Davit Tonoyan in-detail about the troops and combat situation and specificities of service. An interesting discussion took place about the specificities of the Resolute Support troops’ combat shift and especially technical means. The caretaker defense minister was shown exclusively special supervision and other measures. General Camporeale expressed special gratitude to the service of the 121 Armenian peacekeeping officers and soldiers, who, according to the general, stand out with high discipline, proactiveness and unprecedented training,” defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan