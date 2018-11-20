Restoration of Gyumri disaster zone priority for Armenian government

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The restoration of disaster zone in Gyumri is a priority for the government of Armenia, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during today’s press conference, reports Armenpress.

“In terms of the restoration of the disaster zone, a number of investment programs seem much more important, over which talks are underway and some of them are being implemented. And we are inclined that these investment programs create jobs in the disaster zone”, he said.

Touching upon the housing problems, the families who need apartments, the acting PM said this debate continues for a long time, but it must end one day. “We need to understand what volumes the talk is about, what part of these volumes is the state’s duty and in what timeframes the state must fulfill that duty”, Pashinyan said.

He added that there are several proposals for house-construction which suggest building new apartments in the disaster zone with the latest technologies. “These are attractive programs, we face a problem with assessing these projects ecologically, in terms of implementation and weather conditions and etc. Therefore, the works on this path continue”, Pashinyan said.

The acting PM added that the government now is in a situation where there is a huge flow of issues and problems. He said they need to understand these issues without any emotions, specify them and solve.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan