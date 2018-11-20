Pashinyan wears Armenian flag necktie to news conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan showed up to a news conference today wearing a tie in the colors of the Armenian flag.

“I once said earlier that I wear exclusively Armenian-made clothing – with the exception of the tie, which I was unable to find at that time. Manufacturers have reacted, and today immediately ahead of the press conference I received two ties, one of which I am wearing now,” he said.

